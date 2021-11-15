Foetus dumped in bus terminal toilet

Cleaning woman Chutimon Pinyathai shows where where she found a foetus in a waste basket inside a toilet cubical at a bus terminal in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, on Monday morning. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: An abandoned human foetus was found in a toilet cubical at the bus terminal of the Transport Company in Kabin Buri district on Monday morning.

Pol Lt Col Suchart Yaemsak, duty investigator, said the foteus was found by a cleaner.



Chutimon Pinyathai told police she arrived at work at 7.30am and started to clean the toilets.



In the third cubical of the women's toilets, on the far left, she found something wrapped in a grey shirt in a waste basket. On examination, it was a foetus. She reported it to her supervisor and police were informed.

Medical staff from Kabin Buri Hospital accompanied police to the terminal.

Forensic officials said the foetus was male, about six months old, believed to have died about five hours earlier.

Police investigator were examining security camera footage from the terminal.