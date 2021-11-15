Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid cases cause closure of markets, nursery in Chiang Mai
Thailand
General

Covid cases cause closure of markets, nursery in Chiang Mai

published : 15 Nov 2021 at 17:25

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

People undergo Covid-19 testing in Chiang Mai's San Patong district after a cluster of new infections were found at the Thung Siew market. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
People undergo Covid-19 testing in Chiang Mai's San Patong district after a cluster of new infections were found at the Thung Siew market. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The communicable disease committee of this northern province has ordered the closure of two markets and a nursery where clusters of Covid-19 infections were found, said governor Prachon Pratsakul.

The Thung Siew market at Moo 3 village in tambon Ban Klang in San Patong district was closed from Nov 15-28 and the Ko Mui market at Moo 3 village in tambon Yang Noeng, Saraphi district, from Nov 14-16.

The nursery at Moo 9 village in tambon San Mahapon in Mae Taeng district was ordered closed from Nov 14-27.

The governor did not give the number of infections in these clusters.

The province on Monday logged 349 new Covid-19 cases with two deaths, increasing the number of accumulated fatalities to 91.

A total of 5,100 patients were being treated in hospitals, 84 of them in serious condition.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy shrinks less than expected, 2021 outlook raised as tourism revival eyed

Thailand's economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter as businesses started a slow recovery from the coronavirus-driven slump in activity, while the reopening of the tourism sector raised hopes of a steady revival.

13:23
Thailand

Greetings billboards vandalised ahead of PM's arrival in Krabi

KRABI: Several billboards with greetings for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were slashed and torn ahead of his arrival in this southern province on Monday for a mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

13:15
Thailand

Bangkok's secondary schools resume on-site teaching

On-site teaching resumed at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's 109 secondary schools on Monday, with nearly all staff and students now vaccinated against Covid-19.

12:16