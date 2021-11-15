Covid cases cause closure of markets, nursery in Chiang Mai

People undergo Covid-19 testing in Chiang Mai's San Patong district after a cluster of new infections were found at the Thung Siew market. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The communicable disease committee of this northern province has ordered the closure of two markets and a nursery where clusters of Covid-19 infections were found, said governor Prachon Pratsakul.

The Thung Siew market at Moo 3 village in tambon Ban Klang in San Patong district was closed from Nov 15-28 and the Ko Mui market at Moo 3 village in tambon Yang Noeng, Saraphi district, from Nov 14-16.



The nursery at Moo 9 village in tambon San Mahapon in Mae Taeng district was ordered closed from Nov 14-27.



The governor did not give the number of infections in these clusters.



The province on Monday logged 349 new Covid-19 cases with two deaths, increasing the number of accumulated fatalities to 91.



A total of 5,100 patients were being treated in hospitals, 84 of them in serious condition.