Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Former Yakuza gangster' re-arrested for medical glove fraud
Thailand
General

'Former Yakuza gangster' re-arrested for medical glove fraud

published : 15 Nov 2021 at 16:52

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Shuichi Ozawa, 24, is seen in police custody at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok last Thursday. (Photo supplied)
Shuichi Ozawa, 24, is seen in police custody at the Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok last Thursday. (Photo supplied)

Police arrested a Japanese man, allegedly a former Yakuza gangster, twice over the past week for rubber glove fraud that reportedly caused damage worth nearly 300 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Monday that Shuichi Ozawa, 42, was arrested at a hotel in Ploenchit area of Bangkok last Thursday for unauthorised production of medical equipment.

The commissioner said the suspect was a former member of the Yakuza gang named Sumiyoshi in Japan.

Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, superintendent of the Consumer Protection Police Division, said that the arrest resulted from a raid on a warehouse in Moo 11 village of tambon Huai Yai in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district on June 8. 

Police found substandard medical gloves worth about 100 million baht, together with more than 10,000 boxes prepared for the gloves. The warehouse belonged to Mr Ozawa, he said.

The Pattaya Court issued a warrant for his arrest on Nov 6.

Last Thursday police also arrested the suspect's Thai wife -- identified only as Supanida, 24 -- for allegedly selling substandard medical gloves and failing to deliver all ordered gloves. The woman allegedly tricked victims out of nearly 4 million baht, Pol Col Neti said.

Last Friday police found over 10 million substandard medical gloves in six cargo containers at a container yard in tambon Nong Kham of Sri Racha district, Chon Buri. Those gloves also belonged to Mr. Ozawa, Pol Col Neti said.

Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej Boonkraphue, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said Mr Ozawa was released on bail but arrested again on Soi Jomtien 5 Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district last Saturday. He was wanted under two more arrest warrants issued last Friday by the Bangkok South Criminal Court and the Criminal Court.

The warrants responded to complaints from two companies in Switzerland and the United States. They claimed they lost 180 million baht and 88 million baht respectively when they ordered medical gloves from Mr Ozawa.

Police found that the Japanese suspect had lured many Thai and foreign buyers into paying a total of 286 million baht for substandard medical gloves. He possessed many luxury cars and transferred assets to close aides, Pol Maj Gen Phuthidej said.

After arriving in Thailand from Japan, Mr Ozawa had taught English and Japanese in the Northeast. His school shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic and he turned to the illicit medical glove business, the commander said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy shrinks less than expected, 2021 outlook raised as tourism revival eyed

Thailand's economy contracted less than expected in the third quarter as businesses started a slow recovery from the coronavirus-driven slump in activity, while the reopening of the tourism sector raised hopes of a steady revival.

13:23
Thailand

Greetings billboards vandalised ahead of PM's arrival in Krabi

KRABI: Several billboards with greetings for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were slashed and torn ahead of his arrival in this southern province on Monday for a mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

13:15
Thailand

Bangkok's secondary schools resume on-site teaching

On-site teaching resumed at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's 109 secondary schools on Monday, with nearly all staff and students now vaccinated against Covid-19.

12:16