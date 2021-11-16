Section
5,947 new Covid cases, 62 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 16 Nov 2021 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

Students perform health safety measures before going into a class at Matthayombanbangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Monday. On-site classes resumed at the 109 secondary schools run by City Hall on Monday, with nearly all staff and students now vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
There were 5,947 new Covid-19 cases and 62 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The number of new cases fell from 6,343 announced on Monday, when the country recorded 45 more deaths.

On Monday, 7,943 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,001,837 Covid-19 patients, 1,891,026 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,030,700 Covid-19 cases, with 1,918,452 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,049 during the third wave and 20,143 since the beginning of the pandemic.

