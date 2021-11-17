Ambusher killed in clash with rangers

One insurgent is caught during a clash with a ranger patrol in Rueso district of Narathiwat. Another was killed. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: An insurgent was killed and another arrested and four assault rifles seized when a ranger patrol clashed with ambushers in Rueso district of this southern border province on Tuesday.

Pol Capt Seksan Ruangrit, duty officer at Rueso station, said gunmen in hiding opened fire at a police vehicle near Yulapae, or Moo 3 village, in tambon Suwari, but inflicted no casualties.



As the attackers withdrew they ran into a patrol from the 46th Ranger Regiment.

During the ensuing gunfight one insurgent was killed and another arrested.



The rangers seized four assault rifles, two M16s and two AK-47s, found in fertiliser bags abandoned at the scene.