Man arrested for patricide, shooting caught on video

Seree Kuldamrongwiwat, 60, is arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday after his father was murdered at their home in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Monday night. (Photo supplied/ Nujaree Rakrun)

A man seen on surveillance video shooting dead his 88-year-old father at his house in Songkhla’s Hat Yai on Monday night was caught in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat late on Tuesday night.

Police surrounded a bungalow in tambon Siphao of Sichon district and apprehended Seree Kuldamrongwiwat, 60, said Pol Col Pisit Wisetwong, investigation chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat police.

Mr Seree was named on an arrest warrant approved by Songkhla Provincial Court on Tuesday, for alleged patricide, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying it in public.

The suspect's motorcycle was parked in front of the bungalow. Arresting officers searched it and found a .45 handgun and clothes like those the shooter was wearing.

The shooting was recorded by a security camera.

During questioning, Mr Seree allegedly admitted killing his father and fleeing on his motorcycle to Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had planned to move to another place on Wednesday.

Mr Seree allegedly killed his father Phit Kuldamrongwiwat, 88, at their home in tambon Khor Hong of Hat Yai on Monday night following a heated quarrel. Eight shots were fired.

The suspect said he was angry and could not remember how many shots he fired at his father.

He was being returned to Hat Yai police for legal action.

A source said the slain man had seven children, six sons and a daughter. The suspect was his third child and lived with his father.

Mr Seree’s wife Saowalak Ploengkham, 40, was inside the house at the time. She told police that her husband returned from work on Monday night and later began arguing with is father, who asked him to go to his room on the second floor and sleep with their five-year-old son.

Shortly afterwards, she heard gunshots, Ms Saowalak said.