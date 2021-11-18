6,901 new Covid cases, 55 more deaths

Thais and foreign nationals wait for a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pranangklao Hospital in Nonthaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 6,901 new Covid-19 cases and 55 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 6,524 announced on Wednesday, when the country recorded 56 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 7,556 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,015,262 Covid-19 patients, 1,905,773 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,044,125 Covid-19 cases, with 1,933,199 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,160 during the third wave and 20,254 since the beginning of the pandemic.