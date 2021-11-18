Section
Workers injured in building site collapse
published : 18 Nov 2021 at 12:48

writer: Online Reporters

Part of the fifth floor of this building under construction in the compound of Rajamangala Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin (RMUTR) in Nakhon Pathom collapsed on Thursday morning. Three workers were injured. (Photo: @ruamduay Facebook page)
Three workers were injured and trapped when part of a building under construction collapsed at Rajamangala Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin (RMUTR) in Nakhon Pathom on Thursday morning.

The new building is in the compound of the public university, which is on Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road in tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district.

The Ruamduay Chuaykan Facebook page said rescuers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation were rushed to the scene.

The three injured workers were freed and taken to a nearby hospital, reports said.

Other details were unclear, with some reports saying part of the sixth or seventh floors collapsed, trapping workers on the fifth floor.

Ruamduay Chuaykan Facebook page posts pictures from the accident at a building under construction at Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin in Nakhon Pathom. Three workers were injured.

