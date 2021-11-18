Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Website created in bid to reduce antibiotic overuse
Thailand
General

Website created in bid to reduce antibiotic overuse

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 19:04

writer: Post Reporters

A livestock official inspects a pig farm in Ratchaburi on June 24, 2018. Overuse of antibiotics has led to drug resistance, and 70% of the antibiotics used in Thailand are fed to livestock. (Photo: Department of Livestock Development)
A livestock official inspects a pig farm in Ratchaburi on June 24, 2018. Overuse of antibiotics has led to drug resistance, and 70% of the antibiotics used in Thailand are fed to livestock. (Photo: Department of Livestock Development)

The Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (Moru) has joined hands with Greenpeace Thailand and World Animal Protection to launch an antibiotic consumption calculator in a bid to encourage people to reduce the use of the medication.

The Antibiotic Footprint Individual Calculator is an interactive platform on the “antibioticfootprint.net/calculator/th” website, which was launched for Thailand’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week event from Thursday until next Friday.

The platform aims to encourage people to learn about how to properly use antibiotics, as the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns their overuse.

Dr Direk Limmathurotsakul, head of Microbiology at Moru, on Thursday said the idea of the website came from the concept of the Carbon Footprint Individual Calculator.

Website visitors will be able to gauge their own antibiotic footprint to compare with others from around the world, which can help them reduce the use of the medicine, Dr Direk said.

Thailand is the top country for antibiotic consumption at an average of 38.56 grammes per person each year.

Nevertheless, the consumption of antibiotics was also being used among livestock, which led to drug resistance.

Rattanasiri Kittikongnapang, a campaigner for Greenpeace, said 70% of consumption of antibiotics in Thailand was being used among livestock, while 30% was for humans.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT: Recovery make take longer

Thailand's economic engines may not be as strong as before and the country's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Thursday.

11:11
Business

Domestic car sales down

Domestic car sales declined 13% in October from a year earlier to 64,462 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

11:02
Thailand

A new blow for same-sex marriages

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which only allows for a man and a woman to register their marriage, is not against people's constitutional rights, marking a blow for proponents of same-sex marriages.

10:25