Red Line to charge fares from Nov 29
Thailand
General

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 20:27

writer: Online Reporters

People try free rides on the Red Line at its Laksi station in Bangkok on Nov 8. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
SRT Electrified Train Co will start commercial service of Bangkok's Red Line from Taling Chan via Bang Sue to Rangsit on Nov 29.

Suthep Panpeng, managing director of the company, said on Thursday that the free trial run of the link had started on Aug 2 and would be replaced with commercial service on Nov 29.

The operating hours will then be extended from 5.30am-10pm to 5.30am-midnight.

Additionally, trains will arrive at each station more frequently -- every 12 minutes during rush hours and 20 minutes outside rush hours on the Bang Sue-Rangsit section, and every 20 minutes on the Bang Sue-Taling Chan section.

Its fares were set between 12 baht and 42 baht.

