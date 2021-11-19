Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
6,855 new Covid cases, 51 more deaths
Thailand
General

6,855 new Covid cases, 51 more deaths

published : 19 Nov 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

Travelers wear protective gear as a personal Covid-19 preventive measure when they checked in for a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Travelers wear protective gear as a personal Covid-19 preventive measure when they checked in for a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 6,855 new Covid-19 cases and 51 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The number of new cases dropped from 6,901 announced on Thursday, when the country recorded 55 more deaths.

On Thursday, 7,655 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,022,117 Covid-19 patients, 1,913,428 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,050,980 Covid-19 cases, with 1,940,854 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,211 during the third wave and 20,305 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

99 Thais rescued

Cambodian officials and Thai police rescued 99 Thai people who had been lured into forced labour in Phnom Penh on Wednesday evening.

21:52
World

UK opens inquiry into death of woman caught up in Skripal attack

LONDON: Britain announced on Thursday a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to nerve agent Novichok after the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in 2018.

20:45
World

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

MOSCOW: Belarus on Thursday said that there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland.

20:45