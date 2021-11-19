6,855 new Covid cases, 51 more deaths

Travelers wear protective gear as a personal Covid-19 preventive measure when they checked in for a flight at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 6,855 new Covid-19 cases and 51 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The number of new cases dropped from 6,901 announced on Thursday, when the country recorded 55 more deaths.

On Thursday, 7,655 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,022,117 Covid-19 patients, 1,913,428 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,050,980 Covid-19 cases, with 1,940,854 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,211 during the third wave and 20,305 since the beginning of the pandemic.