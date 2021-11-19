Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Poll: Most people will not celebrate Loy Krathong
Thailand
General

Poll: Most people will not celebrate Loy Krathong

published : 19 Nov 2021 at 12:14

writer: Online Reporters

A woman displays krathong baskets made from natural materials at a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the annual festival. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool
A woman displays krathong baskets made from natural materials at a Bangkok Metropolitan Administration press conference on Wednesday, ahead of the annual festival. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

A majority of people surveyed do not plan to participate in the Loy Krathong Festival on Friday night, citing Covid-19 concerns, Bangkok Poll reported on Friday morning.

Most were worried the annual full-moon celebration could spark new infection clusters.

The pollsters questioned 1,184 people from Nov 15-17 via telephone, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer.

Asked if they would take part in the festival, 77.3% said they would not go out to float their krathongs.

About 46% said they did not want to go to crowded places as they were afraid of the spread of Covid-19, and 22% said they no longer attached any importance to the festival.

About 8.5% said they would float their krathongs on the internet.

The pollsters reported that 22.7% of respondents wanted to go out to float their krathongs. Asked why, 16.6% said they wanted to take part in an activity with family members or loved ones; 16.2% wanted to continue the  traditional festival; 15.6% wanted to float their krathongs in an apology to the Goddess Ganga, in line with traditional belief.

Loy Krathong is a time when people to offer apologies to the Hindu Goddess Ganga for polluting the rivers and to drive away sins by releasing krathongs onto rivers, canals or ponds.

Asked where they would float their krathongs, 61.1% said in canals near their houses, to avoid crowds; 34.1% would go to temples or public parks which hold the festival; 4.8% said they would celebrate the festival in other provinces.

Asked what they were concerned most about during the festival, 74.4% said new Covid-19 clusters; 14.4% said that organisers might not pay attention to Covid-19 control measures; and 6.4% worried about people drinking alcohol at the festival venues.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported - scientist

WASHINGTON: The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday.

10:45
World

Japan to decide on easing curbs on events, eateries

TOKYO: Japan will formally decide Friday to remove an existing spectator cap on attendance at large-scale events as well as ease rules on eating and drinking establishments, mostly relating to any future Covid-19 state of emergency, as the country has seen a sharp decline in new and serious cases of the novel coronavirus.

10:28
Thailand

Govt aims to expedite gender bill

The government will speed up the revision of a draft law on civil partnership to protect the rights of all genders, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

10:18