Narcotics police detail busts, shooting of suspect
Thailand
General

Narcotics police detail busts, shooting of suspect

published : 19 Nov 2021 at 13:43

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Senior police and soldiers with packages of meth pills and crystal methamphetamine seized in seven cases this month, at a joint media briefing on Friday. (Photo supplied: Wassayos Ngamkham)
Senior police and soldiers with packages of meth pills and crystal methamphetamine seized in seven cases this month, at a joint media briefing on Friday. (Photo supplied: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Narcotics suppression officials seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills, 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth and 200kg of marijuana and arrested 12 suspects in seven cases this month, it was announced on Friday.

In one case, drug suspect Jakha Jakor was shot dead in Chiang Mai on Nov 13, when 6 million speed pills were seized, along with a gun, a grenade, three mobile phones and a pickup truck, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sa-nguanphokhai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said at joint media briefing by the NSB and the army.

He said Jakha was killed after police learned that a drug network led by a Muser tribesman in tambon Ban Luang of Mae Ai district planned to smuggle drugs into Thailand through Mae Ai and Fang district of Chiang Mai on Nov 13.

Soldiers and narcotics suppression police manning a checkpoint in Mae Ai district signalled a pickup truck to stop for a search. Instead, the driver opened fire at them and attempted to accelerate away, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut said.

In the ensuing exchange of gunfire the driver was shot dead, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut said.

He said Jakha had a criminal record and was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Lampang provincial court for smuggling 400,000 meth pills in 2017.

Seven members of his network, his wife, son and friends, had been caught earlier.

Warrants had also been approved for the arrest of five other members ofhis gang  who were still at large, the NSB chief said.

