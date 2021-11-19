More border crossers arrested, and Thais helping them

Illegal border crossers and four Thais helping smuggle them into the country, with their vehicles, caught early on Friday morning in Fang district of Chiang Mai. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Another 20 illegal border crossers from Myanmar were arrested in Fang district early on Friday, along with four Thais assisting them.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force spotted a group of men and women walking along a track at Ban Phakha Moo 11 in tambon Mon Pin.

The patrol asked them for their papers. They were all illegally in the country, six men and 14 women, said Lt Col Thanphat Saengnak, commander of the 2nd control unit of the Pha Muang Task Force.

Nearby, the soldiers found three pickup trucks and four Thais iwaiting to pick them up.

When questioned, the Myanmar detainees said they were heading for jobs in Chiang Mai and Bangkok, Lt Col Thanphat said.

Army patrols were active along the border, on the lookout for smugglers, drugs and illegal migrants, he said.