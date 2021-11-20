Warning over bid to legalise porn videos

Online sex performer Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao, second right, is at the parliament on Tuesday to propose the legalisation of pornographic content and sex toys. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

MPs have been warned not to support a proposal by a group calling for the legalisation of pornographic videos or they could breach the ethical code for parliamentarians.

Sonthiya Sawasdee, an adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights, issued the warning, saying he will submit a letter to parliament president Chuan Leekpai to oppose the proposal which seeks to amend Section 287 of the Criminal Code.

The section prohibits trade in, distribution and advertising of obscene material, with penalties of up to three years in prison, a fine of 6,000 baht or both.

Mr Sonthiya warned MPs who support the proposal that they could violate the ethical code of conduct.

He referred to Sira Jenjaka, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP for Bangkok, who is the chairman of the House committee.

On Wednesday, Mr Sira threw his support behind the proposal, saying he will help push for an amendment to the law. He said there was no need to set up another committee to consider the proposal because the House committee is already looking into the possibility of legalising sex toys.

He said that Section 287 also involves a ban on the advertising and distribution of pornography on online platforms. Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Culture Ministry and the Council of State, which is the government's legal advisory body, will be invited to discuss the matter. Mr Sira added he has felt sympathy for people who have to resort to creating sexual content to eke out a living in a time of economic hardship caused by Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the group calling for the legalisation of pornographic videos submitted its proposal to the House Speaker's office at parliament.

One of its newest members is a young woman who was recently arrested and charged for streaming sexual acts with her boyfriend online to paying subscribers.

Suthanya Nakhonjinda, 19, aka Nong Khai Nao (Miss Bad Egg), was among those who arrived at parliament to propose the amendment to Section 287 of the Criminal Code.

Ms Suthanya and her boyfriend were arrested in Samut Prakan in September.

The group was led by content creator Attapol Khaithong, who claimed that Section 287 prevents people who deal with sexual content from earning a sustainable and legal income.

The section obstructs occupations and limits individuals' rights to choose what to do with their bodies and lives, he said. The section should be amended to legalise the production, distribution and trading of sexual content and sex toys, he said, adding that such activities could be regulated by the Culture Ministry and Public Health Ministry.