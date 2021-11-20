400,000 krathong floats collected in Bangkok

People float krathongs in Phra Phiroon pond at Kasetsart University in Bangkok during the Loy Krathong celebration on Friday night. (Photo Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A total of 403,235 krathong floats, most made of natural materials, have been collected from Bangkok waterways after Friday’s Loy Krathong festival, down 18.1% from last year.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials finished collecting and sorting 403,235 krathongs from the Chao Phraya River, public parks and canals in 50 districts at around 5am, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday. They began collecting the floats at around 8pm on Friday.

Of the total, 388,954 floats, or 96.5%, were made of biodegradable materials while 14,281, or 3.5%, were made of foam, said Pol Gen Aswin.

The number of krathongs was down 89,302 floats, or 18.13%, from last year’s figure. In 2020, a total of 492,537 krathong baskets were collected in the capital.

The number of krathongs made of natural materials accounted for 96.46%, up from last year of 96.40% while krathongs foam was 3.54%, down from last year of 3.60%, said the governor.

Chatuchak district reported the highest number of floats, at 12,595, while Bang Sue saw the fewest krathongs, at 99.

In seven districts, all krathongs were made of natural materials. There were Phra Nakhon, Bangkok Yai, Bang Kae, Min Buri, Prawet, Thawi Watthana and Sathon.

Krathongs made from natural materials will be sent to an organic fertiliser plant in Nong Kham district while those made of non-organic materials will be sent to a landfill.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 502, 024 kratongs were collected from the Chao Phraya River, canals and public parks in Bangkok on Nov 12, 2019. Of them, 483,264 floats, or 96.3% were made of natural materials and the rest of foam.

On Friday, a survey, conducted by Bangkok Poll, showed the majority of people did not plan to participate in the Loy Krathong Festival on Friday night, citing Covid-19 concerns,

Most were worried the annual full-moon celebration could lead to new infection clusters.