29 more Covid deaths, 7,006 new cases

People relax in Chao Phraya Sky Park overlooking the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Friday. More people are visiting public parks in Bangkok as new Covid-19 cases and deaths drop. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

Thailand logged 29 new Covid-19 fatalities and 7,006 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 7,591 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Bangkok registered only one fatality but the capital still led other provinces in the number of new infections with 756 cases, figures from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administraion (CCSA) released on Sunday afternoon showed.

Songkhla and Pattani recorded the most additional deaths with five and four respectively.

The two southern provinces were also among the top 10 in terms of new cases, with 485 and 231 infections recorded over the previous 24 hours.

Health authorities continued to focus their mass vaccination campaign on the two provinces – along with Narathiwat, Yala and Nakhon Si Thammarat -- to bring down the number of new cases and fatalities.

Thailand also recorded eight imported infections from seven countries, led by two from the United Kingdom.

The country has received 80,000 air travellers, led by 10,416 visitors flying into the kingdom from the United States, since the reopening on Nov 1. The overall infection rate was less than 1%, according to the CCSA.

On Saturday, 87,271 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 1,612 seriously ill patients and 388 dependent on ventilators.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,035,718 Covid-19 patients, 1,929,497 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,064,581 Covid-19 cases, with 1,956,293 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,293 during the third wave and 20,387 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.