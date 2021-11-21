Section
29 new deaths, 7,006 new Covid cases
Thailand
General

29 new deaths, 7,006 new Covid cases

published : 21 Nov 2021 at 08:16

writer: Online Reporters

Visitors and local people take photos on a walking bridge over the Ping River during the Loy Krathong festival in Chiang Mai on Friday. The festival was held after new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the country dropped. (Bloomberg photo)
Thailand logged 29 new Covid-19 fatalities and 7,006 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 7,591 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,035,718 Covid-19 patients, 1,929,497 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,064,581 Covid-19 cases, with 1,956,293 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,293 during the third wave and 20,387 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

