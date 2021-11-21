Manhunt launched for Khon Kaen gold shop robber

KHON KAEN: A police manhunt has been launched for a man who made off with more than 10 baht weight gold ornaments in a gold shop robbery at a department store in Muang district of this northeastern province early on Saturday night.

Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikij, the Muang police chief, said the robbery occurred at about 7.20pm at Central Plaza department store.



Footage of security cameras showed the man in a pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, canvas shoes and a hood covering his head walked into the Kirati gold shop on the second floor of the department store. He was holding aloft a hand gun, pointing it up the sky.



The man entered the shop unnoticed as shop employees were busy with customers. Suddenly, he fired a shot into the sky, causing the employees and customers to flee in panic. He then jumped over the counter and grabbed some gold necklaces from the shelf, before jumping out over the counter.



He fired another shot with the hand gun to make way for an escape, before running out of the store, heading in the direction of the city pillar. Nobody was hurt.



Pol Col Preecha said it was not clearly known how many gold necklaces he had stolen, but they were believed to be of more than 10 baht weight.



Police were deployed to hunt for the robber.

