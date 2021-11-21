Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Elderly man beaten to death at temple
Thailand
General

Elderly man beaten to death at temple

published : 21 Nov 2021 at 15:12

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Police examine the scene at Wat Khiriwong in Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat after an elderly man was beaten to death with a piece of firewood on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
Police examine the scene at Wat Khiriwong in Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat after an elderly man was beaten to death with a piece of firewood on Sunday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was arrested after beating an elderly man to death with a piece of firewood at Wat Khiriwong temple in Lan Saka district of this southern province on Sunday morning, acting Lan Saka police chief Pol Lt Col Vinai Kongprapan said.

Pol Lt Col Vinai said the incident occurred in the kitchen at Wat Khiriwong.

He identified the victim as Song Kolkham, 67, and the man who attacked him as Sayan Suksai, 42, who was said to be a glue sniffer. The two were men came from two different villages in tambon Kam Lon but had stayed at the temple, living on food given by monks.

Shortly after the incident, police went to the temple and arrested Sayan.

According to police, Mr Sayan confessed to committing the crime, and said that he was high on glue when he went into the temple's kitchen to ask for some tobacco from Song. Song refused to give him any, and a quarrel ensued. Enraged, Mr Sayan repeatedly struck Song with a piece of firewood until he died.

Pol Lt Col Vinai said Mr Sayan had been charged with murder.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thai worker dies, another injured in Taiwan

A Thai construction worker died and another was injured after a structure collapsed during work on a new mass rapid transit line in northern Taiwan on Saturday.

19:22
Business

Economy seen growing up to 4.5% next year

The economy is expected to grow between 3.5% to 4.5% next year thanks to increased exports and a recovery in the country's vital tourism sector from the pandemic-driven slump, the finance minister said on Saturday.

18:10
Thailand

Hide-tide warning for Bangkok until Nov 28

Residents of Bangkok communities along the Chao Phraya River have been told to brace for another round of high tides that could cause flooding until Nov 28.

17:43