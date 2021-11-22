Suankularb Wittayalai School shut after single case

The Suankularb Wittayalai School is back to online study this week after a student tested positive for Covid-19, the school says.

The school is reverting back to online classes barely a week after it resumed on-site study.

The all-boy secondary school in Bangkok said on its Facebook page that in the first two weeks of the new term which started on Nov 1, the school conducted classes entirely online.

Last week, the school arranged on-site and online classes alternately before it discovered a student was infected with Covid-19.

The Mathayom 6 (grade 12) student contracted the virus from his parents, according to Thanu Wongjinda, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

The student was being treated and his classmates underwent an antigen test and their results turned out to be negative, the school said.

They were placed in quarantine for seven days, after which time they will take another antigen test.

Teachers who came into contact with the student were now in home isolation and have been teaching remotely.

The school added another group of students were also quarantined after they attended a party organised by friends from another school. One of the friends tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the students to be put into observation in home quarantine for seven days. Their antigen tests were negative.

Mr Thanu said that for the peace of mind of parents and other students, the school has decided to arrange online classes from today until Friday.

In the meantime, the school premises will be cleaned.

The Obec deputy secretary-general added that a student at Mathayom Wat Makutkasat School also was confirmed sick with Covid-19, prompting the class he regularly attends to be cancelled and his classmates and teachers to be put under quarantine this week.

The virus was found to have been transmitted from his parents.