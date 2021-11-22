Section
6,428 new Covid cases, 49 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 07:59

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers prepare booster jabs for people earlier fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pathum Thani province last Friday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
There were 6,428 new Covid-19 cases and 49 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

The number of new cases dropped from 7,006 announced on Sunday, when the country recorded 29 more deaths.

On Sunday, 7,882 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,042,146 Covid-19 patients, 1,937,379 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,071,009 Covid-19 cases, with 1,964,805 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,342 during the third wave and 20,436 since the beginning of the pandemic.

