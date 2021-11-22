Section
Frost sparkles on Doi Inthanon
Thailand
General

Frost sparkles on Doi Inthanon

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 11:31

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Frost, or moei khab, on the top of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Monday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Frost, or moei khab, on the top of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai on Monday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The temperature dropped at the top of Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest mountain, on Monday morning, with frost coating plants for the second day in a row.

Doi Inthanon National Park officials said they recorded 4°C at the popular viewing point at kilometre 45, and 12°C at the park office at kilometre 31.

The second day of frost, or moei khab, this season drew 2,277 early morning visitors - including 115 foreigners.

The northern meteorological centre said a high pressure zone over south China is expected to extend into the the Notheast of Thailand on Monday.

As a result, there would patchy rain in the Northeast and temperatures would drop by 3-5°C.

The North, Central and East regions would be next affected, with temperatures forecast to fall 2-4°C. 

