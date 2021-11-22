Foreigners 'not wearing masks, partying'

Many foreign visitors are not wearing face masks and gather in groups in violation of Covid-19 disease control regulations, and will be prosecuted if they fail to comply, a government spokesman warned on Monday

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said visitors from many countries arrived for business meetings in sandbox provinces.

Provincial representatives told the CCSA that not only did these visitors fail to wear face masks at meetings, they also gathered for parties without masks and caused Covid-19 transmission, Dr Apisamai said.

She did not explain these transmissions.

Hotel staff warned them they had to follow the rules, she said.

Dr Apisamai said the Communicable Disease Act required people to wear face masks in public places and also while at gatherings. Repeated violation carried a fine of up to 20,000 baht, she said.

"Visitors must comply, or they will be prosecuted," Dr Apisamai said.