Manhunt for Thais in shootout with Cambodians in Poipet
Thailand
General

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 15:31

writer: Online Reporters

Poipet town in Cambodia is seen from the Aranyaprathet checkpoint in Sa Kaeo on Sept 22, 2015. (Bangkok Post photo)
Cambodian security authorities are pursuing a group of Thais on the run after engaging in a shootout with Cambodians in Poipet that left four people injured.

The Khmer Times reported on Monday military police were hunting nine Thai nationals involved in the brawl with a group of Cambodians at a pub in front of Paradise Casino in the Cambodian border town on Saturday night.

Poipet military police chief Maj Noun Nynaro told the Khmer Times that 14 suspects, all of them Cambodians, were arrested, while the Thais, two of them women, escaped.

The shooting took place as the Thais and Cambodians, who had previously had an altercation, met at the pub, according to the Khmer Times which saw the CCTV footage. The brawl started with flying wine bottles and chairs, followed by the exchange of gunshots allegedly started by a Thai man, it said.

The gunfire injured one person and three military police officers who tried to intervene at the scene, it added.

