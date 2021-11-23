Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
45 border crossers caught
Thailand
General

45 border crossers caught

published : 23 Nov 2021 at 10:08

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

The 45 Myanmar nationals, 23 men and 22 women, arrested by soldiers for illegal entry, near Ban Tham in Chiang Mai's Fang district, early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
The 45 Myanmar nationals, 23 men and 22 women, arrested by soldiers for illegal entry, near Ban Tham in Chiang Mai's Fang district, early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A patrol from the 4th Cavalry Regiment of the Pha Muang Force arrested 45 illegal border crossers from Myanmar in Fang district on Tuesday morning.

Col Veerachai Pongkaew, the regiment commander, said the patrol was dispatched to Ban Tham  in tambon Mae Ngon on reports that a group of suspected illegal migrants was sighted near the village.

About 5am the soldiers found and rounded up 45 Myanmar nationals, 23 men and 22 women,   and a Thai guide identified as Sai Som, 25, from Muang district of Chiang Mai.

The Myanmar people were all from Muang Touan in Shan State. They said they had each paid 20,000-23,000 baht to brokers for jobs in Bangkok.

After health screening they were handed over to police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

The Thai guide was charged with providing assistance to illegal border crossers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Govt plans to join talks on trans-Pacific trade pact membership

Thailand aims to join talks on membership of a trans-Pacific free-trade agreement, a government official said on Monday, despite opposition from some politicians and business groups over fears the pact could harm farm and healthcare businesses.

22 Nov 2021
Thailand

Cambodia jails critics deported by Thailand

PHNOM PENH: Three Cambodian refugees deported by Thailand have been jailed on charges of conspiracy and incitement, police said on Monday, as pressure grows on the government to protect activists at risk of persecution in their home countries.

22 Nov 2021
World

Austria re-enters Covid lockdown after violent protests in Europe

VIENNA: Austria returned to a partial lockdown in the most dramatic Covid-19 restrictions seen in Western Europe for months after a weekend of violence against virus measures rocked several cities on the continent.

22 Nov 2021