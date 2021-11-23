River Khwai Bridge Week set in Covid-free style

The light and sound show at the River Khwai Bridge Week festival in Muang district of Kanchanaburi. (File photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Local authorities announced on Tuesday the River Khwai Bridge Week festival would go ahead next month for fully vaccinated people and those testing negative for Covid-19.

During a meeting chaired by Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, organisers decided to hold the festival from Dec 17 to 26 in two locations: a field belonging to the Kanchanaburi provincial administrative organisation and the River Khwai Bridge in Muang district.

A twice-daily light and sound show at the River Khwai Bridge to recall its history during World War II will be the highlight of the festival. Visitors will be able to queue up from 5.30pm for the 7pm show. After its completion, admission will begin for the second show at 8.30pm.

There will also be lucky draws, a trade fair and live performances on stages.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have had a negative antigen test the disease within 72 hours before their visit.

Visitors must also undergo body temperature checks, wear face masks and leave food and beverages outside the show venues.