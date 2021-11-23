Firearms seized ahead of TAO elections

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

More than 700 people have been arrested and a large quantity of firearms seized in a clampdown in the Central Plains ahead of nationwide elections of chiefs and members of tambon administrative organisations (TAO) on Sunday.

The police were also keeping a close watch on the security situation in the South under the jurisdiction of Provincial Police Bureaus 8 and 9 where the TAO polls are expected to be fiercely contested, according to deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

He said the operations were meant to preempt acts of violence in the lead-up to and during the polls. The authorities were also looking out for any pre-election violations.

It will be the first time the elections of TAO chiefs and members takes place in all provinces on the same day, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The police have beefed up their surveillance efforts to prevent assaults as these are often reported before and during such elections, the deputy police commander said.

However he was not expecting any security unrest in the southern border provinces to disrupt the polls.

In the Central Plains provinces supervised by Provincial Police Bureau 1, a total of 724 people have been arrested for violating firearm-related laws. The crackdown was launched at the beginning of October and will continue until the end of this month.

Seized from the suspects were 718 firearms, mostly in Ayutthaya. The majority of suspects were nabbed in Samut Prakan.

To maintain peace and order, a centre has been set up at the police headquarters of each province to oversee security at the polling stations within their respective jurisdictions.

The elections are being held at 60,414 stations nationwide for voters to choose 5,172 chiefs and 55,197 members.

Intense competition among candidates is expected to take place in at least 211 locations in 39 provinces, which could see violations of the local election law, Pol Gen Damrongsak warned earlier.

Meanwhile, election commissioner Tawatchai Therdphaothai said the TAO polls will be organised nationwide from 8am to 5pm, with the exception of Bangkok. Voters can check their names with the EC on its website or via the Smart Vote application.

Mr Tawatchai said no alcohol can be purchased or sold from 6pm on Saturday until after the elections wrap up on Sunday. Also, no parties are allowed during this period.

Those who fail to cast their votes face penalties including a temporary ban on their right to vote in future elections, unless they inform the EC of their reasons within seven days before or after the TAO election.