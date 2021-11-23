Section
Thai workers set off for Israeli farms
Thailand
General

Thai workers set off for Israeli farms

published : 23 Nov 2021 at 18:05

writer: Post Reporters

A total of 120 Thai workers wait at Suvarnabhumi airport before leaving for Israel to work in the agricultural sector. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and senior ministry officials gave moral support to the workers, 115 men and five women, at the airport on Tuesday. (Photo: The Labour Ministry)
A total of 120 Thai workers wait at Suvarnabhumi airport before leaving for Israel to work in the agricultural sector. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and senior ministry officials gave moral support to the workers, 115 men and five women, at the airport on Tuesday. (Photo: The Labour Ministry)

A hundred and twenty Thai workers left for Israel on Tuesday to work in its agricultural sector under the Thailand-Israel Cooperation on the Placement of Workers agreement.

The workers, who will be employed on farms, in orchards and at other agriculture-related businesses, signed a two-year contract that can be extended to a maximum of three years and three months.

Employment Department director-general Pairoj Chotikasathien said the demand for Thai workers in Israel is increasing. Last year, 6,011 workers were sent to Israel, while this year, Thailand can send up to 6,500 workers.

The workers will receive at least 5,300 shekel (around 56,021 baht) per month before tax deductions, said Mr Pairoj.

