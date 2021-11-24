Section
More Myanmar border crossers arrested
Thailand
General

More Myanmar border crossers arrested

published : 24 Nov 2021 at 11:08

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The 16 Myanmar job seekers arrested after illegally crossing the border into Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
The 16 Myanmar job seekers arrested after illegally crossing the border into Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Sixty people in three groups were arrested after illegally crossing the border from Myanmar into Muang and Sangkhla Buri districts on Tuesday, police said.

In Muang district, nine men and four women were arrested near Moo 15 village in tambon Ban Kao on Tuesday morning by a patrol of police and administrative officials.

They were from Dawei, Magway, Yangon and Bago provinces in Myanmar, and said they had paid 17,000-25,000 baht each to job brokers for work in Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan provinces.

The second group, 16 men and 15 women, were caught about 5.15pm by the same patrol at Moo 2 village in tambon Ban Kao.

They were from Dawei, Rakhine, Mawlamyine and Bago provinces. They said they had each paid 20,000 baht to brokers for jobs in Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.

In Sangkhla Buri district, a military-police patrol detained 10 men and six women in a forest near Moo 2 villlage in tambon Nong Lu.

They had each paid 18,000 baht to job agents for work in Samut Sakhon.

All were handed over to police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

