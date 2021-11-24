Street racers arrested, thousands of bikes seized in Isan

Motorcycles seized during police raids on street racers and bike modification shops in eight northeastern provinces. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 1,000 street racers were arrested and thousands of motorbikes and illegally modified parts seized and body shop operators charged during police sweeps in eight northeastern provinces.

The raids were part of a nationwide crackdown on street racing from Nov 11-20.

Pol Maj Gen Phromnatthakhet Hamkhamphai, deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 3, said on Wednesday that 1,062 street racers and 2,851 people working at 2,121 shops modifying motorcycles were arrested in Chayaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

A total of 2,051 motorcycles and 279 illegally modified exhaust pipes were seized, Pol Maj Gen Phromnatthakhet said.

Police would examine all seized bikes and check whether they were acquired legally, The seized exhaust pipes would be destroyed.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat gave broad details of the nationwide operation on Monday. He said more than 19,000 motorcycles and over 100 cars were seized.