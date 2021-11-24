Thousands of medical workers have caught Covid

Medical workers conduct mass testing of residents in Soi Mae Phew, off Wat Koh Road in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, after a Covid-19 infection was detected at a local grocery. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

More than 4,000 medical workers have been infected with Covid-19 since February last year, a senior health official said on Wenesday.

Sumanee Wacharasin, hazard and health habit communication director of the Department of Disease Control, said that between Feb 15, 2020, when the disease first emerged, and Nov 22, a total of 4,270 medical workers had been infected with Covid-19.

Among them were 198 doctors and 34 medical students.

"At 198, the number of infected doctors is high. They include anaesthetists, general physicians, renal physicians, heart doctors, gynaecologists and obstetricians," Dr Sumanee said.

This had an impact on other medical staff working closely with them, she said.

Other infected medical workers were nurses, nurse assistants, dentists, pharmacists, health academics, hospital porters, health volunteers and back office workers such as maids and people in laboratories, drug storerooms and patient registration rooms, Dr Sumanee said.