Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thousands of medical workers have caught Covid
Thailand
General

Thousands of medical workers have caught Covid

published : 24 Nov 2021 at 15:53

writer: Online Reporters

Medical workers conduct mass testing of residents in Soi Mae Phew, off Wat Koh Road in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, after a Covid-19 infection was detected at a local grocery. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Medical workers conduct mass testing of residents in Soi Mae Phew, off Wat Koh Road in Sai Mai district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, after a Covid-19 infection was detected at a local grocery. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

More than 4,000 medical workers have been infected with Covid-19 since February last year, a senior health official said on Wenesday.

Sumanee Wacharasin, hazard and health habit communication director of the Department of Disease Control, said that between Feb 15, 2020, when the disease first emerged, and Nov 22, a total of 4,270 medical workers had been infected with Covid-19.

Among them were 198 doctors and 34 medical students.

"At 198, the number of infected doctors is high. They include anaesthetists, general physicians, renal physicians, heart doctors, gynaecologists and obstetricians," Dr Sumanee said.

This had an impact on other medical staff working closely with them, she said.

Other infected medical workers were nurses, nurse assistants, dentists, pharmacists, health academics, hospital porters, health volunteers and back office workers such as maids and people in laboratories, drug storerooms and patient registration rooms, Dr Sumanee said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

People's bill to end discrimination submitted to parliament

A people's bill for the elimination of discrimination, supported by 12,116 signatures, has been submitted for parliament's deliberation, Move Forward party-list MP Thanyawat Kamolwongwat said on Wednesday.

17:31
Business

Farmers' windfall

Amid talk of an early election, the government plans to dole out 155 billion baht in cash to millions of farmers reeling from Covid, floods, droughts and poor crop prices.

17:11
Thailand

Fuel price cut

The government will cap the price of diesel at 28 baht per litre from December to March by limiting biodiesel content.

16:48