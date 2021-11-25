Betong airport to open in January

Betong airport (Photo from the airport's management)

Betong airport in the southernmost province of Yala will fully open in January next year, the government spokesman said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said on Thursday that the new airport in Betong district had a passenger terminal that covered 7,000 square metres and could serve 300 passengers an hour or about 800,000 people a year.

It already served governmental and private flights and should be fully opened in January when Malaysia reopens to visitors on Jan 1, Mr Thanakorn said.

The new airport would support economic development in southern border provinces and the Tourism and Sports Ministry planned to organise the Amazing Jungle Trail in Betong on May 7 and 8 next year to promote local tourism and stimulate the local economy, the government spokesman said.