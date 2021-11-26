Section
6,559 new Covid cases, 64 new deaths
Thailand
6,559 new Covid cases, 64 new deaths

published : 26 Nov 2021 at 08:08

writer: Online Reporters

A medical worker conducts a nasal swap for residents in Sai Mai of Bangkok on Thursday after a woman infected with Covid-19 was found dead in the district. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Thailand logged 6,559 new Covid-19 cases and 64 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 6,875 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,066,023 Covid-19 patients, 1,966,538 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,094,886 Covid-19 cases, with 1,993,964 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,551 during the third wave and 20,645 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

