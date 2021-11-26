Flash flood warning in South until Tuesday

A man wades through a flooded road in Mamuang Song Ton village in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Friday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

Southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand have been on alert for flash floods and runoff from downpours through Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department issued a weather warning on Friday for residents in eight provinces — Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat — to brace for possible floodings and runoff from heavy rain that continued in the Gulf of Thailand.

The weather agency said the alert would remain until Tuesday. It also alerted ships about rough seas in the gulf.

Rain and thunderstorms are covering most of the areas in the southern region over the next seven days, it added.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat were hit the hardest by flooding in the region. Twenty-nine villages in five districts of Surat Thani and 26 villages in seven districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat were inundated, it added.

The department said the situation was most worrisome in Nakhon Si Thammarat and ordered authorities to be on alert around the clock.

The disaster prevention and mitigation office in Nakhon Si Thammarat also advised residents in districts along Khao Luang to prepare themselves for possible runoff from the mountain.

Phipun, Chawang, Chang Klang, Lan Saka, Muang, Phromkhiri and Nop Phi Tham are the districts in the province located along the mountain range.