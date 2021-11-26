Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 9
Thailand
General

Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 9

published : 26 Nov 2021 at 17:18

writer: Manit Sanubboon

Police escort the suspect from the detention room at Prachantakham police station, before taking him to Prachin Buri Provincial Court on Friday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)
Police escort the suspect from the detention room at Prachantakham police station, before taking him to Prachin Buri Provincial Court on Friday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: A 59-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of his 9-year-old stepdaughter at their house in Prachantakham district.

Pol Capt Sombat Wangwon, deputy investigation chief at Prachantakham, said Kiab Seebu, known as Muek, was charged with rape of a girl under 13 years .

It is alleged that while her mother was at work he sexually abused the girl.

Police arrested him at their home on Nov 24. He denied the charge. Police took him to  Prachin Buri Provincial Court on Friday and applied for 12 days' extension of custody.

Media reports said the girl's elder sister had previously left home after alleged abuse. The girls'  father had died years ago and their mother remarried. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Singapore adds Thailand, 5 other countries as vaccinated travel widens

Singapore has expanded the number of travel lanes for fully vaccinated people, opening the door for quarantine-free trips to some of the city-state’s most popular holiday destinations.

16:52
Thailand

Curfew lifted

Curfew will be lifted on Dec 1, antigen testing will replace RT-PCR on Dec 16 and border entry will be allowed in Nong Khai on Dec 24, but night entertainment venues will remain shut, says CCSA.

15:54
Thailand

Photographer charged with rape of beauty contestant

A photographer has been arrested in Pathum Thani for the alleged rape of a beauty pageant contestant and is also accused of sexually assaulting other contestants.

15:08