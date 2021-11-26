Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 9

Police escort the suspect from the detention room at Prachantakham police station, before taking him to Prachin Buri Provincial Court on Friday. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: A 59-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of his 9-year-old stepdaughter at their house in Prachantakham district.

Pol Capt Sombat Wangwon, deputy investigation chief at Prachantakham, said Kiab Seebu, known as Muek, was charged with rape of a girl under 13 years .

It is alleged that while her mother was at work he sexually abused the girl.

Police arrested him at their home on Nov 24. He denied the charge. Police took him to Prachin Buri Provincial Court on Friday and applied for 12 days' extension of custody.

Media reports said the girl's elder sister had previously left home after alleged abuse. The girls' father had died years ago and their mother remarried.