Free e-vaccine passports on the cards

The vaccine passport is shown to the media on March 2, 2021. The e-version will soon be aviable on Mor Phrom application. (Public Health Ministry photo)

Thailand is planning to issue free e-vaccine passports for people going overseas.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday the electronic version of the Covid-19 certificate will be available for download on Mor Phrom application.

The launch date for the e-version of the vaccination certificate will be announced later, it added.

"Travellers should check whether the country they plan to enter accepts the electronic certificate," CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.

Thais can apply for the print edition of the certificate by registering in the app and they have to pay 50 baht for the book. They can make an online appointment in advance at four locations: