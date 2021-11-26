Free e-vaccine passports on the cards
published : 26 Nov 2021 at 17:41
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand is planning to issue free e-vaccine passports for people going overseas.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday the electronic version of the Covid-19 certificate will be available for download on Mor Phrom application.
The launch date for the e-version of the vaccination certificate will be announced later, it added.
"Travellers should check whether the country they plan to enter accepts the electronic certificate," CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.
Thais can apply for the print edition of the certificate by registering in the app and they have to pay 50 baht for the book. They can make an online appointment in advance at four locations:
- Bang Rak Building on South Sathorn Road for the Disease Control Department
- Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute
- Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control
- International Communicable Disease Control Office at Suvarnabhumi airport