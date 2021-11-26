Songkhla gears up for December reopening

Local businesses expect as many as 10,000 tourists a week from Malaysia and Singapore

The Sadao checkpoint at the Thailand-Malaysia border in Songkhla.(Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: At least 10,000 tourists from Malaysia and Singapore are expected each week in Hat Yai when Songkhla reopens to foreign tourists in December, say local tourism operators.

Three destinations in the province — Dan Nok in Sadao district, Muang district and the commercial hub of Hat Yai — were popular with visitors, said Songchai Mungprasitchai, chairman of the Songkhla Tourism Association.

He forecast that the visitors would spend at least 5,000 baht per head per visit.

About 30 tour companies and 100 guides are active in Hat Yai, said Mr Songchai, who is also the owner and manager of New Asia Tour Co in the city.

The association recently held talks with groups of Malaysian and Singapore business operators and they said they were ready to visit Hat Yai, he said.

Border checkpoints in the South are still closed, but authorities are preparing to allow entry to the country by land and water starting from Dec 1, subject to strict health screening measures. Further details are expected in the next few days.

Mr Songchai recommended that the relevant agencies should make staff available to give advice to tourists when they visit the country, particularly Songkhla and other southern provinces, to increase their confidence in using services at local hotels, restaurants and other places.