Eight rescued, one missing after boat sinks off Songkhla

Divers on speedboat were searching for anchor on seabed near Koh Noo

Wind-whipped waves come ashore on Koh Noo in Songkhla, where a speedboat sank on Saturday morning. (Photo supplied: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: One person is missing and eight others were rescued when a speedboat carrying a team of divers capsized off Koh Noo, about one kilometre from Laem Samila beach, in Muang district on Saturday morning.

Marine police and Songkhla Muang municipal officials dispatched boats to the island in the Gulf of Thailand after being alerted at around 9am.

Eight people were safely rescued while a search operation was continuing for the missing person, said marine police. Authorities also asked the Mittraparb Samakkhi rescue foundation to send divers to help with the search.

The speedboat was carrying a team of divers to search for an anchor on the seabed near Koh Noo. Strong wind and waves hit the boat, causing it to sink, said a police source.

The eight survivors were all divers. It was not known whether the missing person was the boat driver or a diver. Diving equipment also sank with the speedboat.