Woman held at airport with cocaine from Dubai

Customs officials announce the arrest of a Bangkok woman at Suvarnabhumi airport for smuggling 4kg of cocaine, worth about 12 million baht, from Dubai. (Photo supplied: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A 26-year-old Thai woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly smuggling 4 kilogrammes of cocaine worth about 12 million baht from Dubai.

Customs officials found the drugs hidden in the bag of the woman, identified only as Phornphiphat, on the second storey of the passenger terminal on Friday afternoon, said Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Customs Department.

During questioning, the Bangkok resident confessed to having been hired for 100,000 baht to smuggle the drugs from Dubai to Thailand. A drug network in South Africa was behind the smuggling, said the department chief.

The woman has been handed over to narcotics suppression police to face drug charges.

In a separate incident, officials from the Customs Department and the Airport Interdiction Task Force jointly examined suspected international parcels, sent from Thailand and destined for Australia, at around 10.30pm on Friday.

The parcels, weighing 4.27kg in total and declared as toner cartridges, contained crystal methamphetamine stuffed in 20 toner cartridges.The drugs were worth about 3 million baht.

The department has coordinated with the relevant agencies to pursue legal action against thoe responsible for the shipment.