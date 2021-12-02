Section
Rice mill fire causes B10m damage
Thailand
General

published : 2 Dec 2021 at 09:47

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Flames rise from the top of the drying tower at the burning Tong Hua Buayai Co rice mill in Bua Yai district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fire at a rice mill caused an estimated 10 million baht damage in Bua Yai district on Wednesday night.

The blaze at the Tong Hua Buayai Co mill on Nivetrat Road in tambon Dan Chang started about 7.40pm.

Crews of 10 fire engines took over two hours to control the flames, which were fanned by a strong wind. A giant mobile crane was used to shower water on the tall, burning structure 

The mill supplies rice to local and foreign markets and was being operated around the clock, handling grain from this season's harvest.

The fire damaged conveyors and drying facilities. Losses were initially estimated at 10 million baht.

Police forensic officials were examining the scene on Thursday for clues to the cause of the blaze.  

