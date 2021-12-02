Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Heavy rain causing flooding in Nakhon Si
Thailand
General

Heavy rain causing flooding in Nakhon Si

published : 2 Dec 2021 at 11:01

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

The rain-swollen Klong Thaha canal pours across the footway of the suspension bridge in tambon Khiriwong, Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
The rain-swollen Klong Thaha canal pours across the footway of the suspension bridge in tambon Khiriwong, Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Persistent rain sent runoff from the Khiriwong mountain range to lower ground on Thursday morning and the flood was expected to reach the provincial centre in the late afternoon.

It has rained heavily for two days, with runoff flowing strongly along the canal from upstream Ban Khiriwong village in Lan Saka district.

The forceful flow rose to the level of the suspension bridge footway in Ban Thaha of tambon Khiriwong. It was expected to reach the centre of Nakhon Si Thammarat by this evening, the provincial hall said.

Provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong said  193.0 millimetres of heavy rain fell in Muang district, 180.6mm in Sichon, 160.5mm in Tha Sala, 136.5 in Lan Saka and 143.5mm in Chian Yai.

There was flooding in areas of Sichon, Tha Sala, Cha-uat, Muang, Nabon, Chawang and Ron Phibun districts, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+4,971 Covid cases

The number of new infections increased again, but daily coronavirus-related deaths were down, from 43 last reported to 33.

12:45
Thailand

Cold spell forecast for upper regions

Cooler weather is forecast for the North, Northeast, Central and East with temperatures expected to drop 3-5°C through to Sunday.

12:19
World

Grab's Nasdaq debut blazes trail for regional peers

SINGAPORE: Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, makes its market debut on Thursday after a record $40-billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a listing that will set the tone for other regional offerings.

12:14