Heavy rain causing flooding in Nakhon Si

The rain-swollen Klong Thaha canal pours across the footway of the suspension bridge in tambon Khiriwong, Lan Saka district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Thursday morning. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Persistent rain sent runoff from the Khiriwong mountain range to lower ground on Thursday morning and the flood was expected to reach the provincial centre in the late afternoon.

It has rained heavily for two days, with runoff flowing strongly along the canal from upstream Ban Khiriwong village in Lan Saka district.

The forceful flow rose to the level of the suspension bridge footway in Ban Thaha of tambon Khiriwong. It was expected to reach the centre of Nakhon Si Thammarat by this evening, the provincial hall said.

Provincial governor Kraisorn Wisitwong said 193.0 millimetres of heavy rain fell in Muang district, 180.6mm in Sichon, 160.5mm in Tha Sala, 136.5 in Lan Saka and 143.5mm in Chian Yai.

There was flooding in areas of Sichon, Tha Sala, Cha-uat, Muang, Nabon, Chawang and Ron Phibun districts, he said.