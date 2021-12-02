Bangkok bus shooter turns out to be policeman

A screenshot from a video shows a motorcyclist stopping the No.17 passenger bus before having a quarrel with its driver in Bangkok's Bang Chan area on Nov 30. He later followed the bus and fired one shot, but caused no injuries. No passengers were on board. (อยากดังเดี่ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part 2 Facebook page)

A mysterious man who fired a shot at a passenger bus in Bangkok’s Bang Chan area on Tuesday was a junior policeman. He turned himself in on the same day to face three charges, including attempted murder, according to police.

Clips of the incident were posted on “อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทิร์น part 2” (Yakdang Diew Jadhai Return part 2), facebook page after the incident.

The video showed a motorcyclist wearing an orange jacket and jeans cutting in front of a No.17 public bus with some passengers. The man then walked towards the bus driver and said something to him before returning to his vehicle to pick up a gun.

Seeing that he was armed, the bus driver sped off. The motorcyclist followed and fired one shot at the bus but no one was injured. The incident happened in Bang Chan area on Nov 30.

Bus driver Kornwit Sri-on and conductor Siriwan Bangprai, who recorded the incident, gave statements at the Bang Chan police station on Thursday.

Mr Kornwit told police that the incident happened on Nov 30. While he and Ms Siriwan were working normally on the bus, the man on the motorcycle suddenly cut in front of him, forcing him to stop.

The man then walked toward him and asked him whether the emissions from the bus were within legal limits, said the driver. Mr Kornwit said he didn't know and suggested that he ask his boss. A verbal spat followed. The man walked back to his motorcycle and came back with a gun, said the bus driver.

At this point, Mr Kornwit asked all passengers to get off the bus. He then drove on but the man still followed him to a bus stop opposite Fashion Island shopping mall and fired one shot. The bullet hit a side mirror, said the bus driver. When he turned left and took Navamin Road, the motorcyclist stopped chasing him and heading for Bang Khen intersection.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Khajornklin, chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 4, said on Thursday the bus driver and the conductor filed a complaint with police shortly after the incident.

A check on the licence plate of the motorcycle showed the shooter was Pol L/Cpl Kampanaart Chaiyakarn, 28. He turned himself in to police on the same day with the gun.

Bang Chan police chief Pol Col Wasu Chuephut said the suspect admitted to having fired the shot out of stress since he just had a quarrel with his girlfriend.

Police charged him with attempted murder, carrying a gun in public areas and firing it with unsound reasons. The investigators also reported to his superior so that disciplinary action couldbe taken against him.

The officer was later temporarily released as the investigators saw he showed no sign of escaping and had a permanent residence, Thai media reported.