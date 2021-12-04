City residents warned of PM2.5 surge

A shroud of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles covers the Bangkok skyline in January last year. (POST TODAY)

Bangkok residents are being warned to brace for higher levels of hazardous particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), as so-called stagnant air is expected to intensify from tomorrow until Tuesday because of a drop in wind speeds.

During this period, PM2.5 levels are expected to rise beyond "safe" levels in certain parts of the city, namely Klong Sam Wa, Min Buri, Nong Khaem, Thawi Watthana, Bang Kae and Bang Bon, said Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang on Friday.

Pol Gen Aswin said that the higher levels of PM2.5 will coincide with declines in the temperature of between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The PM2.5 problem in Bangkok usually peaks from December until February every year.

To cope with this problem, he said, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) looks set to implement measures aimed at controlling sources of fine dust particles including traffic fumes and smoke from the outdoor burning of rubbish or biomass.

Residents of the capital, meanwhile, are being advised to avoid exposure to the dust particles as much as possible and monitor air quality reports from various sources including www.bangkokairquality.com, www.air4bangkok.com, www.prbangkok.com and the mobile application AirBKK.

The so-called safe level of PM2.5 is 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, according to the website Air4Thai, operated by the Pollution Control Department (PCD).