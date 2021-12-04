Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
City residents warned of PM2.5 surge
Thailand
General

City residents warned of PM2.5 surge

published : 4 Dec 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A shroud of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles covers the Bangkok skyline in January last year. (POST TODAY)
A shroud of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles covers the Bangkok skyline in January last year. (POST TODAY)

Bangkok residents are being warned to brace for higher levels of hazardous particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), as so-called stagnant air is expected to intensify from tomorrow until Tuesday because of a drop in wind speeds.

During this period, PM2.5 levels are expected to rise beyond "safe" levels in certain parts of the city, namely Klong Sam Wa, Min Buri, Nong Khaem, Thawi Watthana, Bang Kae and Bang Bon, said Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang on Friday.

Pol Gen Aswin said that the higher levels of PM2.5 will coincide with declines in the temperature of between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The PM2.5 problem in Bangkok usually peaks from December until February every year.

To cope with this problem, he said, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) looks set to implement measures aimed at controlling sources of fine dust particles including traffic fumes and smoke from the outdoor burning of rubbish or biomass.

Residents of the capital, meanwhile, are being advised to avoid exposure to the dust particles as much as possible and monitor air quality reports from various sources including www.bangkokairquality.com, www.air4bangkok.com, www.prbangkok.com and the mobile application AirBKK.

The so-called safe level of PM2.5 is 50 microgrammes per cubic metre, according to the website Air4Thai, operated by the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Currency thresholds

Vietnam and Taiwan again exceeded the US Treasury's thresholds for possible currency manipulation, while Thailand is still one of 12 countries on its "Monitoring List."

06:03
Business

'Reshaping' the economy

The government has come up with a raft of measures to attract foreign investment, including promoting foreign film productions, as part of efforts to reshape the country's economic landscape.

05:00
Business

Pattaya slakes its thirst

The alcohol ban was lifted in Pattaya on Friday, a move hailed by tourism-related businesses that had complained they lost 60% of their income in what was already a lukewarm market.

04:33