4,704 new Covid cases, 27 new deaths

A health official talks to a woman on Saturday before administering free antigent testing near a public park under construction to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand logged 4,704 new Covid-19 cases and 27 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 6,149 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,112,378 Covid-19 patients, 2,021,389 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,141,241 Covid-19 cases, with 2,048,815 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,850 during the third wave and 20,944 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.