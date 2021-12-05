Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
4,704 new Covid cases, 27 new deaths
Thailand
General

4,704 new Covid cases, 27 new deaths

published : 5 Dec 2021 at 08:24

writer: Online Reporters

A health official talks to a woman on Saturday before administering free antigent testing near a public park under construction to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
A health official talks to a woman on Saturday before administering free antigent testing near a public park under construction to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand logged 4,704 new Covid-19 cases and 27 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 6,149 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,112,378 Covid-19 patients, 2,021,389 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,141,241 Covid-19 cases, with 2,048,815 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,850 during the third wave and 20,944 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

4,704 new Covid cases, 27 new deaths

Thailand logged 4,704 new Covid-19 cases and 27 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:24
Thailand

30 Myanmar job seekers arrested on western border

KANCHANABURI: Government patrols on Saturday arrested 30 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border in two groups into Sangkhla Bri and Sai Yok districts of this western border province, police reported.

08:19
Thailand

'Problematic'

The process to revise two organic laws on the election of MPs and political parties to reflect charter changes has begun in earnest.

08:00