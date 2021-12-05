30 Myanmar job seekers arrested on western border

KANCHANABURI: Government patrols on Saturday arrested 30 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border in two groups into Sangkhla Bri and Sai Yok districts of this western border province, police reported.

The first group of 14 - 11 men and three women - were arrested at about 4pm while hiding in a bush near Ban Song Karia, or Moo 8 village, in tambon Nong Lu, Sangkhla Buri district, after having illegally crossed the border via a natural pass.



They were from Phyathonezu town ship in Myanmar, having each paid 17,000-25,000 baht to brokers for jobs in Bangkok.



At about 5.30pm, another group of 16 job seekers - 10 men and six women - were arrested by a combined police-military patrol in Sai Yok district.



The illegal migrants from Mawlamyine and Yangon townships told the Thai authorities they had each paid 17,000-25,000 baht to brokers for jobs in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon.



After going through Covid-19 screening, they were handed over to local police for further legal proceedings, pending deportation.