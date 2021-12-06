Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Royal pardon for prisoners
Thailand
General

Royal pardon for prisoners

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 04:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

Eligible inmates will be freed while others will have their prison sentences reduced after a royal pardon was issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's birthday on Sunday, according to the Royal Gazette.

Department of Corrections (DoC) director-general, Aryut Sinthopphan said about 32,000 inmates will be released -- 22,000 of whom are to be freed immediately, while some 9,100 others will see their jail terms reduced to a point where parole can be considered.

In total, 138,175 inmates will benefit from the reduction of prison sentences under the pardon, said the department chief, after the pardon to mark the birthday was announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

According to the department, 224,674 out of the 282,620 inmates in its custody have been convicted for their offences.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Residents in shadow of Indonesia volcano reckon with ruin

Surrounded by an apocalyptic scene of molten ash and mud, locals who live in the shadow of Indonesia's Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings Sunday after their homes were blanketed by its eruption a day earlier.

5 Dec 2021
Sports

Thai footballers beat Timor Leste for first win under new coach

Thailand beat Timor Leste 2-0 on Sunday as the War Elephants started their campaign to win the AFF Suzuki Cup football crown in Singapore.

5 Dec 2021
Photos

Their Majesties lay foundation stone

Their Majesties the King and Queen lay the foundation stone for a statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at a new public park in Dusit district of Bangkok under construction in honour of the late king on Sunday. (Photos by Arnun Cholmahatrakool)

5 Dec 2021