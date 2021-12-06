Royal pardon for prisoners

Eligible inmates will be freed while others will have their prison sentences reduced after a royal pardon was issued to mark His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's birthday on Sunday, according to the Royal Gazette.

Department of Corrections (DoC) director-general, Aryut Sinthopphan said about 32,000 inmates will be released -- 22,000 of whom are to be freed immediately, while some 9,100 others will see their jail terms reduced to a point where parole can be considered.

In total, 138,175 inmates will benefit from the reduction of prison sentences under the pardon, said the department chief, after the pardon to mark the birthday was announced in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

According to the department, 224,674 out of the 282,620 inmates in its custody have been convicted for their offences.