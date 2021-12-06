Section
4,000 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths
Thailand
General

4,000 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 07:55

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker administers a Covid-19 swab test on a woman before she attends the groundbreaking ceremony for the statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great at a new public park in Dusit district of Bangkok on Sunday. (Reuters photo)
Thailand logged 4,000 new Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

On Sunday, 6,450 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,145,241 Covid-19 cases, with 2,055,265 complete recoveries so far. The accumulated death toll stood at 20,966.

The vast majority of coronavirus cases and deaths have occurred since the third wave of the coronavirus began on April 1. 

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


