4,000 new Covid cases, 22 new deaths
published : 6 Dec 2021 at 07:55
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 4,000 new Covid-19 cases and 22 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.
On Sunday, 6,450 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,116,378 Covid-19 patients, 2,027,839 of whom have recovered to date.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,145,241 Covid-19 cases, with 2,055,265 complete recoveries so far.
The death toll stood at 20,872 during the third wave and 20,966 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.