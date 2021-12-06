1 tourist killed, 8 injured in van crash

Rescuers help passengers of a van after it crashed while descending from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A van crashed on the way back down from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district, killing one tourist and injuring eight others on Monday morning, police said.

Pol Col Sanchai Panichkul, the Fang police chief, said the accident occurred at about 10am at kilometre marker 15 on a road leading to Doi Ang Khang, a mountain in Fang district of this northern province.



A police investigation revealed the Toyota Commuter van, driven by Theera Promree, 39, had come from Samut Prakan province, taking a group of people for a tour of Doi Ang Khang, a tourist attraction.



On the way back down from Doi Ang Khang, while negotiating a bend, the van slid off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch. The front of the van was badly damaged.



Nine van passengers were injured and rushed to a hospital by a rescue unit. One of them, Thanathorn Vacharatassanukul, 61, was seriously injured. He died later at the hospital.



Police were investigating to establish the exact cause of the accident.