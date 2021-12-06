Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1 tourist killed, 8 injured in van crash
Thailand
General

1 tourist killed, 8 injured in van crash

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 14:20

writer: Panumet Tanraksa

Rescuers help passengers of a van after it crashed while descending from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)
Rescuers help passengers of a van after it crashed while descending from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A van crashed on the way back down from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district, killing one tourist and injuring eight others on Monday morning, police said.

Pol Col Sanchai Panichkul, the Fang police chief, said the accident occurred at about 10am at kilometre marker 15 on a road leading to Doi Ang Khang, a mountain in Fang district of this northern province.

A police investigation revealed the Toyota Commuter van, driven by Theera Promree, 39, had come from Samut Prakan province, taking a group of people for a tour of Doi Ang Khang, a tourist attraction.

On the way back down from Doi Ang Khang, while negotiating a bend, the van slid off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch. The front of the van was badly damaged.

Nine van passengers were injured and rushed to a hospital by a rescue unit. One of them, Thanathorn Vacharatassanukul, 61, was seriously injured. He died later at the hospital.

Police were investigating to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

1 tourist killed, 8 injured in van crash

CHIANG MAI: A van crashed on the way back down from Doi Ang Khang in Fang district, killing one tourist and injuring eight others on Monday morning, police said.

14:20
World

Suu Kyi jailed

Myanmar's junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules, the first of a series of possible sentences.

13:46
Thailand

Omnicron arrives

Thailand has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a US businessman who entered the country from Spain.

13:18